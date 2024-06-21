Gertrude Dzokoto, the hairdresser from Lux Hair Salon who got sacked after insulting a customer, has made a video threatening the customer

The customer, Yaa Yaa, made a viral video expressing her displeasure with the customer service she experienced, resulting in the salon issuing an apology and sacking Gertrude

In the video, the hairdresser made a statement that did not sit well with a lot of Ghanaians, who have found her behaviour unsettling

Gertrude Dzokoto, the former hairdresser from Lux Hair Salon, has posted a video online issuing threats to a customer who had previously complained about her service.

Dzokoto, who was dismissed from her position after an altercation with a customer, has now escalated the situation by making menacing statements directly at the disgruntled client.

Gertrude threatens Yayaa Photo Source: surgeonline

Source: TikTok

The controversy began when Yaa Yaa, a customer at Lux Hair Salon, expressed her dissatisfaction with the service she received. In a video that quickly went viral, Yaa Yaa detailed her unpleasant experience, narrating how the hairdressers insulted her during her visit to the salon. Her video garnered widespread attention, prompting Lux Hair Salon to issue a public apology and take immediate action by terminating Gertrude Dzokoto's employment.

However, the situation took a dramatic twist when Gertrude responded with a video of her own. In her video, she directed a clear threat at Yaa Yaa, ominously stating that Yaa Yaa would one day seek her out but would never be able to find her. She also proudly identified herself as an Ewe, suggesting that her ethnic background made her formidable and not someone to be trifled with.

Gertrude's statement sparks concern

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Miraj Superior said:

The lady was even patience for u guys to finish her hair.Like we go dirrrrtyyy ourselves

BowHair Clip commented:

You can apologize oo, but you can’t force them to forgive you.You wrong them at your own pace,let them forgive you at their pace

EmpressEli Official said:

Are you apologizing, complaining or threatening!? Eiyyy

Yaa Yaa demands apology

In a related story, a video of a Ghanaian lady's reaction after she had a bad experience at Lux Hair Salon is trending.

In a video, the woman expressed disappointment with the salon's CEO over claims that she had been offered an apology.

Many people who commented on the video chided the salon owner over the poor handling of the situation.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh