A Ghanaian counsellor, Daniel Fenyi, has shed light on the relevance of Kofi Gabs' PhD versus a Dutch passport claims

According to the counsellor, Kofi Gabs' assertions are a valid critique of the governance system in Ghana

He stated that the fact that Kofi Gabs, a cleaner, could feel comfortable with choosing a foreign passport over a PhD highlights a problem with the educational system in Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian counsellor Daniel Fenyi has waded into the raging PhD versus foreign passport debate, providing an insight into the relevance of Kofi Gabs' assertions.

Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian-turn-Dutch citizen, asserted that his newly acquired Netherlands passport was more valuable than a PhD from a university in Ghana.

This opinion, expressed by Kofi Gabs, a janitor in the Netherlands, triggered wild reactions from Ghanaians on social media, culminating in a never-ending debate about the value of academic qualifications in Ghana.

Sharing his views on this matter, Counsellor Daniel Fenyi told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the comparison between a foreign passport and a PhD triggered by the cleaner shows how badly the country has been run over the years.

According to him, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Happiness' assertions are a valid critique of the higher education system in Ghana, reflecting broader socio-economic issues confronting the country.

"The comparison between a Dutch passport and a PhD degree in Ghana, as cited by the cleaner in the Netherlands, is a clear indication that Ghana's socio-economic and political systems are deeply flawed," he said.

Dutch passport symbolises strong governance

Counsellor Daniel Fenyi also said that Mr Happiness' claims may not be farther from the truth as the Dutch passport symbolises strong governance and economic stability, something a PhD from Ghana could not offer its holders, although it signifies the height of academic excellence.

"The truth is that a Dutch passport represents access to good economic opportunities, social security, and a high standard of living. Even though PhD signifies the pinnacle of academic achievement and intellectual potential, same cannot be said about a PhD from Ghana," he stated.

He added that the fact that Kofi Gabs perceived his cleaning job in the Netherlands to be a better opportunity than what PhD holders in Ghana have shows that the country was in a serious mess.

Kofi Gabs continues to drag PhD holders in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian-turn-Dutch, was enjoying the attention he was getting from criticising PhD holders in Ghana.

In another video, the man, also known as Kofi Gabs, said his Dutch passport is an inheritance, unlike the PhD, which cannot be bequeathed to anyone.

Due to this, he maintained that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from Ghana.

