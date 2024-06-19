The Supreme Court has upheld the FDA’s directive preventing celebrities from endorsing alcoholic drinks

CEO of Black Kulcha Music, Mark Darlington Osae, filled the case, which has run for almost two years

The Chief Justice said the FDA's directive does not contradict the 1992 Constitution of Ghana

This ends a highly publicised 19-month legal suit filed against the Authority by the CEO of Black Kulcha Music, Mark Darlington Osae.

Delivering a short ruling on Wednesday, June 19, the Chief Justice said the FDA's directive does not contradict the constitution.

Some celebs have been vocal against the ban.

This means well-known personalities or professionals are perpetually banned from appearing in advertisements promoting alcoholic drinks.

The FDA in 2015 pushed this ban to regulate the use of alcohol among Ghanaians.

The authority cited the influential nature of showbiz personalities, which could push minors into alcoholism.

Osae felt that the directive targeting well-known persons contravened the constitution.

Creative industry persons, including Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Brother Sammy, Kuami Eugene, and Camidoh, have all spoken against the law.

FDA blows alarm over SHS students using too much Shisha

The FDA recently expressed concern over the increasing trend of Shisha usage among senior high school students in the Ashanti Region.

The authority has observed that the abuse of other forms of narcotics is also on the rise, posing a significant threat to the future of the young people involved.

Shisha is flavoured tobacco inhaled through a water pipe, and it contains nicotine and has been criticised by many.

The World Health Organisation has warned that shisha smoking can be as harmful as smoking cigarettes.

GES raises alarm over students with tattoos

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service has raised concerns over the rising prevalence of tattooing among students.

The service has also flagged teenage pregnancy as a growing problem brought on by financial challenges.

Priscilla Christabel Eshun, the Central Regional Girls Education Officer, outlined these challenges.

She stressed that the service forbids tattooing and skin bleaching as outlined in its harmonised Code of Conduct for students in pre-tertiary schools.

