Gertrude Dzokoto, the hairdresser who was dismissed for reportedly insulting a customer, has opened up on her life after losing her job

Taking to TikTok, Gertrude lamented that the actions of the customer leading to her dismissal had negatively impacted her

She said she is available for home service and appealed to Ghanaians to reach out to her

Gertrude Dzokoto, the Ghanaian hairdresser who was sacked after an altercation with a customer, Yaa Yaa, has expressed frustration after losing her job.

Taking to TikTok, Gertrude lamented that the customer's decision to post the video of the incident has negatively affected her.

Gertrude Dzokoto appeals for work online Photo credit: @getrude.dzokoto @getrude.dzokoto/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Gertrude Dzokoto also opened up on her intention to haul Yaa Yaa to court to seek redress regarding the issue.

In the meantime, she announced that she was available for home service and appealed to Ghanaians to patronize her services.

I'm in for business, book us for your beautiful and affordable braids. HOME SERVICE ONLY, SERVICES, Braids, Cornrows, Stitch cornrows, Frontal Installation, Sew-ins, Wig caps," her post revealed.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 52 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section encouraged her, and many expressed their desire to patronize her service.

MamaGa Essinam commented:

I wish to book but I’m afraid of the insults

FiaLive stated:

I need your service. My daughters birthday comes up next week.

Queen of beauty3333 reacted:

dear never mind any body you are a daughter of Bethany and the Bethany God that we served will see you through every trailer

Honey indicated:

I should bring you into my home so that can insult me in my own home ! Eeei Aden ?

Lady loses job for telling her boss sorry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian employee in the UK was fired because she kept saying sorry.

The sacked lady narrated how it happened and advised Nigerians going abroad to keep their attitude of saying sorry at home.

In a video on TikTok, she said she worked a night shift and stayed in the lounge at work to press her phone to avoid falling asleep.

Instead of explaining to her boss the truth of the matter, @deeglam_varieties kept on saying she was sorry and went home.

That same day, she got an email informing her that she had been sacked.

Source: YEN.com.gh