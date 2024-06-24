Gertrude Dzokoto, who got sacked after insulting a customer, has gone public to clarify some issues

In a video that has since gone viral, the hairdresser claimed that she complimented the customer, only for her words to be twisted

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the lady

Gertrude Dzokoto, the hairdresser who was sacked by Lux Hair Salon for reportedly insulting a customer, has addressed some misconceptions surrounding her dismissal.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, Gertrude Dzokoto, who looked visibly sad, lashed out at Yaa Yaa, the accuser of twisting her words to suit her narrative to make her look bad in the eyes of the public.

Setting the record straight, Gertrude Dzokoto claimed that she complimented Yaa Yaa by saying she had thick hair, only for the customer to twist her words to mean that she had a big head.

Gertrude Dzokoto added that despite the apology, Yaa Yaa demanded money after she was contacted and urged to pull down the video.

She opened up on her intentions to seek legal redress to clear her name.

Ghanaians comment on the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared different opinions about Gertrude Dzokoto's rant regarding her dismissal.

Elizabeth Sedzro commented:

U have court money? Eeeiiii

Täkóràdî Bâddîé Näîl Tèçh indicated:

So now you are the victim? Madam you are blaming her for your actions? What prevented you from doing her hair without gossiping and insulting her! If u didn’t do it..then yaayaa can be blamed but you

Pinky Baan indicated:

What is it? Haven’t you done enough?

prettydeladeladem added:

But the question is, did you do what she is saying or you didn't?

