Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a one-year-old Ghanaian boy, has officially received a certificate from Guinness World Records as the youngest male painter

The Ghanaian painter achieved the incredible feat after his mother, Chantelle Eghan, applied on his behalf and guided him

Ace Liam's mother has shared a video of how she received, unboxed and assembled the frame for the GWR certificate

Chantelle Eghan, the mother of the one-year-old Guinness World Record holder Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, has shared a video of how she received and assembled her son's GWR certificate.

Ace-Liam's mother shares video

In the trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Chantelle Eghan, with Ace-Liam in her arms, is captured meeting with a DHL delivery driver in front of their home for a package containing the certificate from Guinness World Record (GWR) and a frame.

Ace-Liam and his mom later unboxed the sealed package. They uncovered the GWR certificate, which contained an official stamp and a confirmation message of Ace-Liam's successful attempt at the world record.

Later in the video, Chantelle Eghan carefully removed the frame and placed the certificate. She later displayed the beautifully framed certificate for the camera to prove its authenticity.

Ace Liam's mum's video comes amid the controversy surrounding Chef Smith's Guinness World Record (GWR) certificate.

Netizens react to Ace-Liam's mum's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Ace-Liam's mum receiving and assembling his GWR certificate.

Ace-Liam's mum opens up on adherence to GWR rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Ace-Liam, the one-year-old Guinness World Record breaker, has shared some insights into his son's latest achievement.

She admitted that although some protocols were quite difficult to follow, they ensured strict adherence to them because they earnestly wanted to break the world record.

