A Ghanaian man who travelled to Canada has decided to return home after many years of trying to seek asylum without success

The man, referred to as Ali, said he left Ghana at a young age, 20, travelling across the world in search of a better life

However, after staying away from home for many years, Ali said he has grown tired of the hustle abroad, so he is planning to return to Ghana in 2025

A Ghanaian man who travelled to Canada in search of greener pastures has decided to abandon his dream of living abroad to return home.

The man, identified as Ali, said he travelled to Canada without proper documentation with the hope of securing asylum to rectify and legalise his stay in the North American country.

However, after many years of pulling legal strings, through the help of a lawyer, the Canadian government denied his asylum appeal.

Speaking to DJ Nyame in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the SVTV Africa YouTube channel, Ali said that he had grown tired of battling for a resident permit in Canada.

Consequently, Ali, the man who says he hails from Abuakwa in the Ashanti region, told the host of the show that he was planning to return to Ghana by 2025.

"I’m tired of their nkrataa, I won’t stay if Canada gives me a free resident permit. I'm planning to return to Ghana by 2025," he said:

He said he left Ghana at the age of 20 in 1999 to Nigeria to learn a trade in tailoring, after which he decided to travel abroad to seek greener pastures.

He said he travelled from Nigeria to Libya in 2003 by road and since then he has been moving from one country to another looking for a better life.

His interview attracted reactions

Ali's interaction with DJ Nyame attracted some reactions from netizens, who thronged the comments section of the video posted on the TikTok page of SVTV Africa to share their views.

@dawudyussifdadu reacted:

"I Wana focus and work hard so incase ducoment delay me I will go home street."

@AJ said:

"I know exactly how this brother feels!! Most people have no idea how difficult it is my brother! All the best!!"

@Baba Orgah also said:

"for how long should we keep running away from our own."

@totototo commented:

"abroad is not easy."

