Twene Jonas recently made a video criticizing the National Chief Imam for donating towards the building of the National Cathedral

Ghanaians have found this disrespectful as many of them have descended on Jonas over his words

However, a few people have found reasons to stand with the US-based Ghanaian activist

Ghana's National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, recently contributed GHc50,000 to the National Cathedral project.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the reputable religious icon made the contribution on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

After the heartwarming news spread across social media, a lot of Ghanaians hailed the Chief Imam for the selfless gesture, but Twene Jonas found a problem with it.

In his latest video, the US-based Ghanaian activist descended heavily on the leader of the Muslim community in Ghana, indicating that the donation he made was needless, as a lot of Islamic communities lack development.

Reactions

After Twene Jonas said this, Ghanaians took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Below were some interesting ones.

First of all, Otabil Kwadwo Abandoh shared Twene Jonas' view, saying any money available currently should go into developmental projects:

Wondong Emmanuel Stanly, however, cautioned Twene Jonas saying:

Pray for God's grace to get to the age of the chief Imam, you will understand that wisdom is not sold in the market.

Akua Frimpomaa also warned Jonas:

Can someone please tell this gentleman that if God has granted him to be out of this country he should concern himself with ways he can be productive give back to his loved ones.. Of he really wants the country fixed he should relocate back to Ghana to help

Ansah Desmond interestingly backed Twene Jonas, indicating that he is speaking the truth.

Andrews Abrokwah subtly told Twene Jonas to respect the religious icon.

You won’t donate. Someone too is donating ah you have a problem with it??? Just pray for grace to reach the age the chief imam is and you’d understand wisdom is not sold in the market

Kwaku Bill Gate found a reason to stand with the Chief Imam:

When a disaster happens and the Cathedral remains a building for refuge just by mere luck. Will it harbor on Christians or anyone alive to run and seek shelter.

Not long ago, a Ghanaian man living in America accosted Twene Jonas on the streets.

In a new video going viral, the outspoken Ghanaian vlogger was seen telling the man that he was just pretending to be rich.

He was heard telling the man that he was only boasting for likes on social media.

