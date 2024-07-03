Baffour Gyan, a former striker of the Back Stars, has shared his view on the offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohammed Kudus

The Ghana and West Ham United player has received a $300K offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad

However, Baffour Gyan has asked Mohammed Kudus to consult his family before deciding on the offer

Former Black Stars striker Baffour Gyan has advised Mohammed Kudus to consult widely before deciding on his future amid the mouthwatering offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Mohammed Kudus is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, with the Al-Ittihad showing strong intent in signing him from West Ham United.

Al-Ittihad has tabled an offer of $300K a week to the Ghanaian international, according to reports by ESPN.

Reacting to this, Baffour Gyan, who was instrumental in convincing his junior brother, Asamoah Gyan, to move from Al Ain to China, says he is not the right person to advise Mohammed Kudus on what to do.

He consequently urged him to sit down with his family and seek their input before making any decision on the offer.

It's like a spiritual journey

Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Baffour Gyan, who was in the company of his brother, likened the situation to a spiritual journey, with each individual choosing what is best for them.

He said that when Asamoah Gyan was confronted with a similar decision, the entire family sat down and decided what was best for him.

"This is like spirituality; it's an individual journey. The fact that church is good for someone does not mean it would be good for another person. It's an individual journey, so it would depend on him [Kudus]," he said in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok.

Below is the video of Baffour Gyan speaking on Kudus' Saudi offer, posted on TikTok by @osebomedia.

Saudi Pro League fans beg Mohammed Kudus to move to Saudi

Meanwhile, followers of the Saudi Pro League begged Mohammed Kudus to make a bold switch to the Middle East.

Recently, Mohammed Kudus has been heavily linked to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, who are said to have tabled a $300K a week offer to the Ghanaian.

Mohammed Kudus' release clause of £89m with West Ham United has expired, which means Al-Ittihad would have to negotiate with the player's club if they are serious about signing him.

