A video of a member of the Ghanaian gospel singing group, Halleluyah Voices, speaking about her reaction to Team Eternity's rendition of their Defe Defe song has surfaced online

According to the renowned gospel singer, her team was laying out plans to create a remix of the song; however, she surprisingly found out that Team Eternity had already recreated a new version

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

For the first time, a member of Ghanaian gospel group Halleluyah Voices and the first producer of the gospel song Defe Defe has reacted to Team Eternity's sampling of their music.

According to Mabel Tiwaa Rockson, she planned to remake their original song when she surprisingly found out that Team Eternity had created their version of the song.

Photos of Mabel Tiwaa Rockson and Team Eternity Image Credit: Team Eternity

Source: Facebook

"I planned to reintroduce the song as a remix and was working on that, but then, I usually heard my kids, two of them, singing [Team Eternity's version]."

"I even thought they had recreated that themselves. They only told me that a group has already produced the song. I was stunned," she said.

Her comment follows the recent controversy about copyright infringement regarding Defe Defe, an old song which has been resampled by Ghanaian gospel group Team Eternity.

The producers of the old song claimed Team Eternity used portions of their song without their consent, which invoked the wrath of Producer Kwame Micky.

Mabel, lead singer of the group, has also reacted to the news.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mabel Tiwaa Rockson

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video.

@urban Bliss Fabrics wrote:

"Madam forget. You weren’t ready to do any remix."

@Yaa Adepa wrote:

"Defe Defe is a word for everyone not only you wai the way most of this gospel artists lie is very dangerous."

@maamekyerewaa wrote:

"Bring your remix and let see. is not de word defedefe that made the song trend. it de instrumentalist that did a great job."

@Be Real wrote:

"Just one question. Would they have come out if DEFE DEFE didn't trend???. Hmm )man Ghana... boiy3"

@OHEMAA Dufie wrote:

"Remix after when eeei sis."

Defe Defe: Producer accuses Team Eternity of song theft, vows to sue them

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Mickey, a UK-based Ghanaian movie/music producer, has vowed to sue Team Eternity Ghana over music theft.

In a viral video, Kwame Micky accused the group of using his creative property without seeking his permission or giving due credit.

Netizens who saw the post were shocked and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh