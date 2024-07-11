The king of the Dagbon kingdom, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has embarked on a 10-day working visit to Turkey

Yaa Naa seeks to use the visit to strike a partnership agreement with the government of Turkey

His discussion with officials of the Turkish government will focus on education, industry and cultural development

Overload of the Dagbon kingdom Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II has paid a working visit to Turkey.

According to a post sighted on the X page of the Kingdom of Dagbaŋ (@KDagbon), the visit will last 10 days.

The King of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, with a Turkish official (right). Photo credit: @KDagbon/X

Source: Twitter

As part of the visit, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II will seek a partnership agreement with the Turkish government in the areas of education, industry, and cultural development.

The X post indicated that Yaa Naa secured a partnership between Tamale Technical University and Turkey's Bursa Technical University.

"The partnership protocol shall include research opportunities for academic staff, exchange programs, scholarships, and many others," portions of the post read.

During a meeting with Turkish government officials, the king of Dagbon intimated that education and knowledge exchange play a vital role in transforming societies.

He further emphasised that monetary grants from advanced nations to developing states would not bring about the expected change.

"And that monetary grants alone from advanced nations to the developing world would not bring the necessary human capital & infrastructure development to our nations," the post further read.

Indigenes of Dagbon react to the post

Indigenes of the Dagbon Kingdom reacted to the post by @KDagbon, praising Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II for working for the progress and development of his people.

@GabbyGreyy wrote:

"Things we love to see! The Ya Naa office needs to embark onon more of these trips."

@quainoo_sam also wrote:

"Beautiful initiative ,More power to Traditional Rulers."

@KDagbon replied:

"Inshaa Allah. It’s underway."

