A Ghanaian man who was wearing a '4 more to do more' branded shirt was caught stealing a bag of rice

An online video showcases the moment the man was nabbed at the provision shop where he went to steal the rice

Netizens who thronged the comment section could not conceal their laughter as they shared their views

Luck eluded a Ghanaian man who went to a provision shop to steal a bag of rice, as he was caught before his operation was successful.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment the man was nabbed at the shop.

He was wearing a blue NPP-branded T-shirt with the inscription "4 more to do more" boldly written on it.

A man could be heard in the background questioning him on why he embarked on such a mission and what his sanction should be.

The unidentified Ghanaian man, who feared for his life after men jostled him about, threatening to beat him, pleaded for mercy.

The video shared on the X (formerly Twitter) page of @EDHUB has sparked an uproar of laughter on social media as some netizens tried to politicise the incident.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian man caught stealing

The video has since gone viral and left many netizens roaring in laughter.

@1big_R wrote:

"So that 4 more to do more nu now I barb o."

@AnnanPerry wrote:

"Npp polling station organizer caught."

@Manny_yrn1 wrote:

"Somebody tag all the NPP people."

@mrlamar01 wrote:

"This is sad and funny at the same time."

@miki_djan wrote:

"U are proper propaganda influencer... See caption. Hahahahahahahaha."

@bondzii wrote:

"Slow Oo."

