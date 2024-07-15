A young man has found himself in serious trouble after crashing his boss' brand-new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon car

In a trending video, the young man was captured wailing while going around the car to check the damage he had caused

Murmurings from the crowd at the accident scene suggested the young man was driving at top speed when the car crashed

A young Ghanaian man went bonkers, wailing uncontrollably after crashing his boss' new Mercedes-Benz AMG car at the Kasoa Millennium City.

A trending video spotted by YEN.com.gh on X captured the yet-to-be-identified young man in a pensive mood after mangling his boss' car in an accident, which reportedly occurred on the evening of Sunday, July 14, 2024.

A young man wails after seeing the damage he caused by reportedly crashing his boss' Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Kasoa. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

As sighted in the video, the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon had been completely damaged with the oil coolant and other parts of the car disassembled.

It is unclear whether the young man had the permission of his boss to move the car, but murmurings from the trending video suggest that he may be in big trouble.

"Oh, boss, I finish, boss I finish. This is someone's car. My life is finished," the young man was heard saying while walking.

The murmurings from the crowd gathered at the scene suggested the young man was speeding when the accident occurred.

"You know the car doesn't belong to you, yet you had the courage to be driving at top speed," one of the voices said.

"This is not an ordinary car, this is a G-Wagon; it's a very powerful car, As for this one, he [the young man] is going to jail straight," another voice from the crowd was heard saying.

Reactions to the G-Wagon accident

Netizens who came across the video posted on X by @eddie_wrt were concerned about the health of the young man, considering the serious nature of the accident.

@JasperZiggle said:

"Me:So they are all thinking about the car not the life of the guy. The guy himself is thinking about the car."

@CountryCalledGH also said:

"He should thank God he’s alive."

@mrlamar01 wrote:

"Charley, by this time he was over speeding unnecessarily. Ghanaians never learn."

Taxi driver wails as girlfriend crashes his boss's car

In a related event, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver found himself in trouble after taking his girlfriend for driving lessons in a car that did not belong to him.

The lady crashed the vehicle reportedly belonging to his employer, and a video shows the devastated man in shock as he stood by the crashed vehicle, while netizens found it amusing.

