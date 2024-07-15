Daughter of Evangelist Mama Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has wowed netizens with her fire dance moves

The young lady, identified as Rihanna, was captured in a video dancing energetically with another lady

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The daughter of Evangelist Mama Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, has once again captivated the hearts of many with her impressive dance moves.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rihanna showcased her talent enthusiastically.

Agradaa's daughter Rihanna danced energetically with her partner in a video Image source:@afro_mogyass

The video, released earlier this week, has quickly gained traction, winning the admiration of fans and dance enthusiasts alike.

Rihanna's dance moves get better

The talented young dancer has been steadily building her reputation in the dance community and gained a following after joining Afronita's Afrostar Kids Academy.

This latest video released is a testament to her progress and potential as a rising star in the dance world.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Agradaa's daughter dancing

Agradaa's daughter's dancing journey has inspired many. Fans have flooded social media with praise and support, expressing their admiration for her talent and growth as a dancer.

@Oyerepa_Agudie wrote:

"Agradaa ba yi de3 like mother like daughter Paa oo ey ni suban nyinaa s3 )maame."

@Baba wrote:

"Wopere ti s3 wo maame."

@Nana Ama Sarponmaa wrote:

"Abozigi to The Whole wiase."

@immakwart wrote:

"This girl is learning so fast, she has really improved."

@OsikaniMas wrote:

"Agraadaa’s child will definitely be fast learner la."

@yaa legacy wrote:

"Agradaa’s daughter resembles Afua Nash o."

@Pepar.craft wrote:

"Nice One baby star."

