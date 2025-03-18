A young entrepreneur, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has called for a change in the quality of lectures in Ghanaian universities

In a recent interview, he urged the universities to hire successful business people to impact practical knowledge in their students

His assertions sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to share their views

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, founder and board chairman of Bills Microcredit, has called for a paradigm shift in Ghana's tertiary education.

The founder of Bills Microcredit believes that only successful entrepreneurs should be allowed to teach at the business schools of various universities across the country.

According to Mr Quaye, people can only teach what they know, suggesting that most lecturers in the business departments of Ghanaian universities lack the practical business acumen to impart the right knowledge to their students.

"In the business school, if I had my way, anybody who has not succeeded in business would not be at the business school. Because you can only teach what you know, and you will reproduce what you are. So, if you have not built anything, trust me, you will reproduce students who will build nothing," he said.

Consequently, Richard Nii Armah Quaye opined that lecturers who teach entrepreneurship and business without having built successful ventures have no business teaching at the university.

The young Ghanaian business mogul made these remarks in an interview with renowned media personality Bola Ray, ahead of his 40th birthday party.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's birthday party

As a treat for his 40th birthday, which falls on Friday, March 21, 2025, Richard Nii Armah Quaye has acquired a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet.

Additionally, the Ghanaian entrepreneur is set to hold what would arguably be the biggest birthday party in Ghana at Independence Square, also known as the Black Star Square.

Preparations are already underway at the Independence Square, with creatives setting up the venue for Mr Quaye's 40th birthday party.

Reactions to Richard Nii Armah Quaye's assertions

Richard Nii Armah Quaye's interview with Bola Ray has gone viral, sparking reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the video below:

@Paa Ekow said:

"Masa please take it easy. Don’t say that. Book knowledge is different from street knowledge."

@Kwame Gyimah also said

"A good blend is the best way to go. Entrepreneurs don't have all the theories for one to study n make decisions on a particular style of managing one's own business."

@Minista Gene commented:

"This is true. It's like a pastor pastoring you and not being a pastor for himself."

Richard Armah Quaye flies new private jet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye flew in his newly acquired private jet for the first time.

The custom-branded Gulfstream private jet landed in Ghana a few days ago ahead of his 40th birthday celebration.

Following the arrival of the private many, Ghanaians congratulated Mr Quaye.

