Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita was in tears when members of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, put up a breathtaking performance at the airport

Nana Agradaa's daughter led the dance group, which comes at the back of Afronita and her mentee, Abigail, landing in Ghana after a successful run in Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK

The video melted many hearts, getting people to hail Afronita as the best dance coach for kids

Former priestess Nana Agradaa's daughter stole the show as members of Afronita's dance academy performed at the Kotoka International Airport upon the dancer's arrival in the country from the UK.

Afronita was in tears as members of her dance academy put up a show at KIA

Afronita shared a video of the exceptional performance of members of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, displaying fire moves to welcome her after a successful campaign at this year's Britain's Got Talent (BGT) in the UK.

Afronita and her mentee, Abigail, arrived on Monday, June 17, 2024. In the video, Nana Agradaa's daughter was seen championing a part of the dance performance as she ran towards the camera, a transition that allowed the other dancers to perform.

In a teary caption describing their performance, Afronita wrote:

One of the best things that have happened to me this year was this surprise performance by my students from @afrostarkidsacademy to welcome us back to Ghana after @bgt !❤️

Afronita further stated that she could not thank her mother (Mrs Yeboah), her team, and all the parents and children of her dance academy enough for bringing this much joy to her heart again.

She further stated that the video gave her goosebumps and hope for the future since the academy was launched on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afronita also noted that her dance academy was here to stay.

"This video gives me goosebumps and so much hope for the future! ASKA IS HERE TO STAY! #afronitaaa #stargyal #afrostarkidsacademy #aska #ghana," Afronita wrote in the Instagram caption.

Below is a video of the Afrostar Kids Academy members performing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section hailed Afronita on Instagram as the best dance tutor for children. Others also could not hide their excitement after watching the video of the members of Afrostar Kids Academy displaying fire dance moves at the airport.

Below are the reactions of Afronita's fervent fans to the heartwarming video:

softmadeit said:

You’re Inspiring Dani!

jessys_clothing said:

We ASKA mothers love you so much

kennyoung_c said:

If you watch this video and you didn’t smile. Trust me you need to go see a therapist ❤️

teamronita said:

@afrostarkidsacademy is the BEST

dharlynn_18 said:

THE BEST KIDS ACADEMY IN GHANA …ASKA TO THE WHOLE WIASE

yaaamanuwiaah said:

Nothing can stop grace! Keep your head high

en.sarp said:

I think Ghana should start a Dance Movie with these Kids

_dorcasssss said:

Best Kids Dance Tutor❤️❤️

i.am.blxck said:

This is super beautiful. Afronita. You’re super blessed❤️

bobbyshort1 said:

Woooooooooooooooooooow Charley I never enjoy post like this

Old SHS photo of Afronita surfaced online, people gush

YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Afrostar Kids Academy, Afronita, left many people in awe when an old picture of her in senior high school surfaced online.

In the picture, she was rocking the official Wesley Girls' SHS uniform, with a silk sash around her neck that indicated that she graduated in 2021.

Many people analysed the picture and concluded that Afronita had not changed much since she graduated from the institution.

