Ghanaian dancer Afronita and her mentee, Abigail Dromo, were given a rousing welcome on the night of Monday, June 17, 2024, at KIA after their compelling campaign in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent

Afronita and the young dancers of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, thrilled a large crowd at the arrival terminal of KIA to an electrifying dance performance

Many people were touched by the video and loved the chemistry between Afronita and the little kids

Ghanaian dancer Afronita received a warm welcome from her fans, the media and the little kids enrolled in her dance academy, the Afrostar Kids Academy, when she and her dance protégé, Abigail Dromo, arrived in Ghana.

Afronita danced with her Afrostar Kids Academy dancers at KIA

Afronita and Abigail arrived in Ghana from the UK on Monday, June 17, 2024. They were given a rousing welcome from many who filled the arrival terminal of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Upon arrival, Afronita and some members of her dance academy entertained people with a spectacular dance performance.

The kids danced with so much energy and enthusiasm amid the cheers from the airport crowd. Others also took out their smartphones to capture the memorable moment.

Her mentee and winner of Talented Kids season 14, Abigail Dromo, later joined in to take a group photo with them, which melted many hearts.

Below are videos of Afronita dancing with members of Afrostar Kids Academy at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Reactions to the video of Afronita and members of the Afrostar Kids Academy dancing at KIA

The dance videos melted the hearts of many netizens on social media. People also talked about the bond Afronita shared with the young members of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy.

Below are the heartwarming reactions from fans:

