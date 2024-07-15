A young man, Paul Dramani, fell victim to online fraud after receiving a toy version of rice cooker

Paul Dramani showed the dummy version of the original item he had received on his TikTok page

Some of his followers advised him to be careful when ordering items online while others mocked him

A young Ghanaian man has fallen victim to an internet scam after receiving a dummy version of an electronic appliance he ordered online.

Paul Dramani, as he is known on TikTok, said he saw a beautiful electronic rice cooker online, which he ordered and was delivered to him.

Paul Dramani, the young man who fell victim to online fraud when trying to order a rice cooker. Photo credit: @pauldramani_1206/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, he said, after unpacking the package, the supposed rice cooker he ordered turned out to be a dummy object, which looked like a key holder.

In a video spotted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, Paul Dramani was heard laughing at the scam that had been perpetrated on him after opening the nicely boxed package to check what he ordered.

Paul Dramani showed pictures of the actual rice cooker he saw online on his mobile phone in the video posted on his page, @pauldramani_1206.

"We want to return this rice cooker to the company. What do you think?" he asked his followers in the caption of the video.

Netizens mock rice cooker scam victim

While a handful of his followers advised him to be vigilant when ordering stuff online, the majority of the netizens who came across his video mocked him for buying a toy.

A few reactions to the video, which had raked in over 15.4k likes and more than 1.7k comments as of the time of drafting this report, are compiled below.

@cute jay said:

"Hmmm they did me some with microwave worth 850cedis it's still here."

@Sam_coolcat also said:

"please and please any time we are ordering items we should check out for these words: Simulator, Doll and the measurements."

@Matilda Akoto129 said:

"Fay3 key Holder."

@Vîckîê Bâê20 commented:

"It will grow wai."

@Afaara Gabriel also commented:

"It's your phone camera, zoom it well you will get the original size."

Momo vendor in tears after being defrauded

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a mobile money vendor had been defrauded after a customer gave him pieces of paper as cash.

He said when the customer gave him the money, he counted the bills and checked them to ensure that it was genuine.

However, moments after depositing it into the customer's mobile wallet, he realised that the money had changed into paper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh