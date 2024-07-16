Luck eluded a man believed to be in his 60s after he was caught allegedly stealing some items at a wedding

It is believed the elderly man disguised himself as a guest to steal electronic gadgets belonging to the attendees

In a video on X, the man was later handed over to the police for questioning over his alleged criminal act

A 60-year-old Ghanaian man has been nabbed for reportedly stealing at a wedding.

According to information circulating on social media, the yet-to-be-identified man disguised himself as one of the quests at the wedding to gain entry to the house where the wedding was held.

The elderly man allegedly stole mobile phones, laptops and iPads from some of the quests who graced the event.

Information online indicated that a member of a household the man had robbed in the past made him out at the event and drew the host's attention to monitor him,

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @eddie_wrt, members of the house the elderly man, went to perpetrated the alleged crime were seen questioning him.

A young man in the heat of the moment, hit the man, who wore a nicely sewed kaftan,on the head while they queried him on his nefarious act.

The elderly man was shown pictures of his previous criminal act by the guest who made him out at the wedding.

"As old as you are, you go stealing people's stuff," a woman was heard telling the man.

The police were later called in to arrest him for further investigation, in the video below.

Reactions to the video

The video @eddie_wrt posted on X caught the attention of online peeps, who trooped the comment section to share their views.

@tho_tfulRoad said:

"What if he just took the items to secure them for their owners?"

@TrustTheBoy1 replied:

"When you see him next time, give himb your devices to secure for you."

@tho_tfulRoad also said:

"This is sad."

@charllycolegh commented:

"God punish poverty. Herh as old as he is why will he do this if not poverty? May God bless our works so that our children won't be disappointed in us."

Ghanaian man caught stealing 5kg rice

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man who was wearing a "4 more to do more" branded shirt was caught stealing a bag of rice.

An online video showcased the moment the man was nabbed at the provision shop where he went to steal the rice.

Netizens who thronged the comment section could not conceal their laughter as they shared their views.

