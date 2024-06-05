An egg seller has gone viral after a video of her selling boiled eggs skillfully arranged on a headpan popped up online

In the video, which has since gone viral, she had arranged the eggs in various layers and decorated them with red and green bell pepper

Netizens who thronged the comment section were extremely delighted and showered praises on her

A boiled egg seller has mesmerised Ghanaians with her skilful art of decorating her eggs, which she sells on a headpan.

In a TikTok video which has since gone viral, the lady was captured carrying the headpan containing the eggs and walking confidently as she engaged her prospective customers.

Eggs skillfully arranged on a headpan Image credit: @tomuchegg

Source: TikTok

The egg seller, whose identity is unknown, decorated the layers with red bell pepper nestled between the eggs.

Watch video below:

Ghanaians enjoy Kosua ne meko

Kosua ne meko is a quick Ghanaian snack made of boiled eggs stuffed with ground pepper. Many Ghanaians enjoy it.

Arranging the eggs uniquely makes them more attractive and appetising to customers.

Netizens react to video of egg seller skillfully arranging eggs

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Combolo Gee wrote:

"This one na witchcraft."

@amosnash2 wrote:

"Small egg business u dey use juju."

@Real Godd wrote:

"Egg mu storey building."

@PRETTY LINA wrote:

"The arrangement of the egg is stronger than my relationship."

@ wrote:

"Egg mu burj Khalifa."

@Mandy blues wrote:

"So if I say I want the middle one how how I'm I supposed to get it."

@akoslite wrote:

"Guinness world record."

@ABUU PAYOLA wrote:.

"I swear she used Superglue."

@Erikko wrote:

"When you were born to be a building contractor but you decided to sell eggs."

@Bra Fila wrote:

"This woman can arrange the country pass Nana Addo."

@B wrote:

"She fit manage Ghana Economy. Aswear."

@Nkate3 garment wrote:

"Let’s replace Bawumia with this lady. She can arrange our economy well."

Video of female egg seller at Spintex China Mall goes viral, peeps react

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young woman selling boiled eggs and pepper at China Mall in Accra has gone viral, earning praise for her top-notch customer service and efficiency.

Customers admire her quick and attentive service. She allows them to choose various options, including eggs with or without sardines, accompanied by different types of pepper.

The vendor's exceptional multitasking skills, English eloquence, and diverse offerings have made her stall a popular choice among shoppers.

Source: YEN.com.gh