Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, rocked an elegant red dress as she jammed to King Paluta's latest hit, Makoma

In the video, the actress seemed in good spirits as she sang the lyrics of the song word for word, much to the delight of her followers

King Paluta's Makoma has become a viral hit since its release, with multiple celebrities making videos with the song

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown impressed her followers with a video of her showing off her dance moves to one of the biggest songs in Ghana at the moment.

The beloved actress and television personality was seen rocking an elegant red dress as she danced to King Paluta's latest viral hit, Makoma. Her flawless lip-syncing to the song's lyrics showed how much she loved the tune.

In the video, McBrown appeared in high spirits, effortlessly singing the lyrics of Makoma word for word. Her animated expressions and lively dance moves made the video much more interesting.

Since its release, Makoma has taken the music scene by storm. The catchy tune has been circulating on most social media platforms, especially TikTok. Celebrities and fans have been sharing their own renditions of the song, making it even more popular.

Ghanaians praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adiza Abubakar Ayobi commented:

"Queen of our Time I feel like your arm is hurting you these days when I watch you, sorry i pray for you every day, my mom and I really love you"

Isabella reacted:

"wow my sweet Ama love you soo much ❤️more blessings"

naapama cosmetic commented:

"I was waiting for your challenge in my head and boom....u nailed it mummy"

Awurama said:

"This song finally reach headquarters"

Ghanaian man does English version of Makoma

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, King Paluta's Makoma has become a favourite since its release, and a Ghanaian man took his love for the song to another level.

The man, who goes by Antwi Yaw on TikTok, recorded an English translation of the song, which was originally performed in Twi.

He humorously replaced every Twi lyric with its English equivalent, sparking laughter among TikTok users.

