A video of Rev. Eastwood Anaba raising funds for a church member who approached him for prayers has sparked emotions

Rev. Anaba instantly answered the prayer request of the man, who has been unemployed for years, by raising funds for him

The gesture by the holy man touched netizens, who saw the video and took to the comment section to express their reactions

A Ghanaian man who went to church in a state of poverty and despair has experienced the transformation of his life.

The man, who introduced himself as Charles, encountered Rev Eastwood Anaba during one of his church services, hoping that the man of God would pray for him.

Rev Eastwood Anaba has raised funds for a needy church member. Image source: Eastwood Anaba Ministries.

Source: UGC

According to him, he lost his job when the micro-savings company he worked for collapsed and has been unemployed since.

When Rev Anaba asked how he fends for his family, he indicated that his supportive wife was providing for them.

Touched by the sad story of Charles, Rev Eastwood Anaba did not pray for the young man; instead, he implored 10 church members to step forward and give him GH¢100 each.

At the end of fundraising, 20 people stepped forward, some offering more than the GH¢100 he requested.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laud Rev Anaba's gesture

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to commend the pastor for his generosity.

@Amali Isaac wrote:

"Eastwood err mmm may God bless him to extend that he can turn the whole north an industrialized region."

@Oga One-day wrote:

"This is what is expected. God bless you daddy."

@Kotei Djanie wrote:

"This is what we call church…. I real love this man. God bless Rev. Eastwood Anaba."

@Lawrence ofori wrote:

"This is what the church and the pastors should be doing."

@khobbyraska3 wrote:

"God richly bless u,I really love your height and how simple u always are..."

@Osae Samuel wrote:

"God bless you Papa."

Eastwood Anaba gifts construction worker money

YEN.com.gh also reported that a construction worker who stormed the church of Rev Anaba with fire dance moves got a surprise from the man of God.

The man was said to have been on a nearby site, working on a project, when he was moved by a lively praise session and joined in.

The construction worker subsequently received wads of cash from the man of God, who said he felt a strong urge to bless him for the move.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh