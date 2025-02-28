Prophet George Asante, the custodian of Ghanaian TikTok sensation Mona Moblε has returned him to his hometown

The pastor's move follows concerns raised by Mona Moblε's family, including claims of a breach of contract on the pastor's side

Netizens are concerned about the well-being of the TikTok sensation after a video surfaced online showing the dilapidated structure he is expected to reside in

Prophet George Asante, a Ghanaian pastor and the caretaker of Mona Moblε, has returned the TikTok sensation to his hometown.

The pastor said in a video that the move had become necessary following some interviews granted by Mona Moblε's family.

He explained that Mona Moblε's family accused him of exploiting their relative and failing to honour his part of their agreement.

Who is Mona Moblε?

Mona Moblε is a viral TikToker who became famous for his controversial statements and jokes.

Born Kofi Ampofo, he gained widespread attention after an interview where he frequently used the phrase "mona moblɛ," which translates to "you are all suffering" in Akan, highlighting societal issues. Prophet Asante became his custodian after he reportedly healed him of his mental illness.

Mona Moblε's family fights for his custody

Mona Moblε's family reportedly demanded his custody after they claimed the Prophet failed to fulfil some obligations and conditions for keeping their relative.

According to Prophet Asante, the viral TokToker's family accused him of profiting from TikTok videos featuring their relative.

He explained that Mona Moblε's sister claimed they had an agreement in which he would provide financial support or an allowance in exchange for keeping Mona Moblε in his care.

However, the pastor clarified that he is not earning any money from the TikTok videos, making it impossible for him to fulfil their demand for financial support.

Prophet Asante therefore vowed to take Mona Moblε back to his village and has fulfilled his words.

Mona Moblε arrives in his village

On February 26, 2025, Prophet Asante shared a video and announced that he had taken Mona Moblε back to his village.

The video of Mona Moblε in the village left many heartbroken. He had returned and was set to live in a dilapidated structure.

The building appeared appalling and unkempt, raising concerns among his fans about his well-being.

Netizens beg Prophet Asante to take him back

Netizens who saw the video of Mona Moblε's dilapidated abode were heartbroken. Many begged Prophet Asante to take him back to Accra.

@Land Surveyor wrote:

"I am very disappointed in you pastor 😭😭 you shouldn’t have listen to his family members."

@Be Humble Life Is War wrote:

"Are you a man of God? come onnnnnnnnnnnnn........ so can't u forget what de family are saying and save this soul for God?.... if ever something bad happens ti him, God knows you are doing a great job."

@Graham wrote:

"Sometimes our family can be the source of our downfall."

@A.J22 wrote:

"But to be honest 🤔 I'm not happy for you returning him to his house Boss. My own opinion 🤔"

@nana wrote:

"Master is not Akim Oda. make specific name of the town. is a Oda area but not Akim Oda. please don't spoil my hometown."

@Humble wrote:

"Lowkey the osofo too is tired of him but he’s pretending."

Mona Moblε resurfaces in viral video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok sensation Mona Moblε, looking healthier and handsome has surfaced on social media.

The mentally challenged man who gained notoriety over his famous mona moblε comment was seen in a video engaging his TikTok followers.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some were impressed with his transformation while others questioned if his situation was real.

