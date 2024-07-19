A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to express his desire to travel abroad for greener pastures

In the video posted on TikTok, the young man could be seen taking solace and inspiration from a prayer in a background audio

The young man, with the Canadian flag wrapped around his body, hinted where he wished to settle in given the opportunity.

A young Ghanaian man has indicated his strong desire to relocate abroad for a better life.

In a video posted on TikTok by @come.closertpe, the unidentified young man gave a hint of the country he would like to settle in.

He was sighted fully covered in the red and white Canadian flag while holding his Ghanaian passport.

While openly expressing his wish to move to Canada, the young man immersed himself in the lyrics of an audio playing in the background of his video.

The words from the audio are a prayer to God, requesting his favour and mercy.

"Leave God to work it. I hope I'm not the only one who takes pride in celebrating God's grace," he said.

The young man's video became a source of inspiration to many online who share in his dream.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had garnered over 2k likes and 288 comments, 72 hours after it was posted on TikTok.

Below is the video of the young man.

Reactions to the video

Netizens who followed @come.closertpe's TikTok page shared their prayers and wishes in the comment section of the video.

@Pomaa said:

"My visa will be approved in Jesus name."

iberty492 also said:

"My visa will be approved in Jesus name amen."

@Yaw Surprise wrote:

"Lord it is my time and my turn so please hear me."

@perezduncan also wrote"

"My prayer, everyday is don’t let them ask, don’t let them say where is my God."

Woman prays for husband to travel abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was captured on video praying for her husband to travel abroad.

The unidentified woman pleaded with God to intervene in the life of her struggling hardworking husband, a taxi driver.

She was also heard lamenting the difficulties she and her husband faced in their marriage, praying to God to bless her husband and every man bearing his name, Kwame, a male child born on Saturday, with wealth.

