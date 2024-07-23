Strongman has thrown shade at Ghanaian men who borrow money to get married, noting that even Ronaldo is not married despite his wealth and status

Commenting on a family photo shared by the footballer on X (formerly Twitter), the rapper made a teasing remark about the phenomenon

Many people found his comment humorous and pointed out the irony of financially handicapped folks pushing for weddings beyond their financial

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has sparked a debate with his recent comment on social media, criticising Ghanaian men who borrow money to fund extravagant weddings.

His remarks were made in response to a family photo shared by footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on X (formerly Twitter).

Strongman's comments highlighted the irony that even Ronaldo, despite his enormous wealth and fame, has not married his long-term partner, Georgina Rodríguez. The couple, who have been together for several years and have five children, have yet to officially tie the knot.

In Strongman's post, he wrote:

"Ronaldo nware yet nso Kojo ak)gye Bosia de k) ware on Saturday 😂."

Many social media users found Strongman's comment amusing and thought-provoking. Many Ghanaians agreed that borrowing money for weddings or marriage was not a good idea, while others did not agree with the actor's sentiments.

Strongman sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Donradikal said:

"Obiaa ne ne choice ..allow people make their own decisions and stand by the consequences ..."

amAsantewaah commented:

"Obiaa ne ne life. Nny3 dier obi p3 na obi p3."

Owuraqu_filip wrote:

"Eiii what are you telling Nana Ama Kwaku? 😂."

Ray_Gyamfi said:

"Some brothers normally do this hoping to gain much after the wedding 😂💔."

al_varo777 commented:

"Encouraging the youth not to marry?"

Ronaldo does daddy duties

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Cristiano Ronaldo embraced ' ' and continued to share with the world his strong connection with his children.

Blessed with five kids, the five-time Ballon d'Or never appears to have overcome the heartbreak of Portugals' Euro 2024 exit.

The 39-year-old is expected to link up with his Al-Nassr teammates in the coming weeks ahead of the 2024-25 season.

