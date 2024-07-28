Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale has fired his critics who trolled him on social media after Stonebwoy graduated

In a video, Shatta Wale asserted that he was not envious of anyone's academic achievement since eduction was not he answer to everything

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has subtly shaded his critics who mocked him after Stobebwoy bagged a degree.

Shatta Wale responded to his disparagers in a video, asserting that education is not the answer to everything.

He argued that there are well-educated people who are poor and cannot fend for themselves, and likewise, there are successful, uneducated persons who are rich and well-to-do.

Thus, he urged his followers and the public not to be perturbed by or envy someone’s academic achievements since everyone is destined for a different purpose.

“ Education is not everything, many graduates are still poor in this country because the system used education to brainwash them. Use the brain God gave you to create something good for yourself. Apply the wisdom God gave you to make it in life,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's video

Netizens who saw Shatta Wale's video greeted his comments with mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, others disagreed with his remarks.

@Theo121 wrote:

"At this point, they just need to step in the ring."

@illegalLuminary wrote:

"It’s not anything but u don’t and can’t have it?"

@OFFICIALITZIL wrote:

"Painsss."

@janaijayk wrote:

"Enti ne korakora ne sen?"

@YawMizpah wrote:

"Aww! aww!! awww!!! Herhh… na wone wo boss moy3 correct?"

@LupeScarBelli wrote:

"You can pay to get certificates in Ghana."

@AshaimanBoi_ wrote:

"Pains in the voice."

Stonebwoy graduates from GIMPA with 2nd Class

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that TGMA Artiste of the Year Stonebwoy opened up about how he balanced music, school, and family in an exclusive interview with Joy News.

Speaking after graduating from GIMPA, he noted that it was not easy and thanked his family, siblings and others for being his support system.

Many people congratulated him, while others wished he had shared more details on how he was able to balance all three.

