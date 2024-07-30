A young Ghanaian man, Petet Bawuah has represented his country at the United Nations Youth Summit

The gathering, which was held in the US, was attended by youth leaders across the world

Peter raised Ghana's flag high, making himself, his family and the nation proud at the youth conference

Peter Bawuah, an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has made his family and nation proud by representing Ghana at the United Nations Youth Summit held in the US.

The gathering brought together accomplished young leaders from across the world to deliberate on pressing global issues.

Peter Bawuah represents Ghana at the UN Youth Conference in the US Photo credit: Peter Bawuah TV/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Peter Bawuah was one of several youth leaders invited to participate in the "Future We Want" UN youth conference at the headquarters of the UN.

The conference seeks to involve youth leaders in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure its effective implementation and execution at local and regional levels.

At the end of the summit, Peter was awarded a certificate of participation by the UN.

Peter's biggest achievement

In a Facebook post, Peter Bawuah described the youth summit as his biggest achievement yet.

"I am happy to be selected to represent Ghana at the Largest Youth Conference, FUTURE LEADERS, UN in the World. United Nations Headquarters, USA🇺🇸 my biggest Achievement so far," he stated.

"RECORD MADE. Today, I raised the Flag of Ghana 🇬🇭 HIGH at the largest UN Youth Summit in the world. FROM TECHIMANTIA TO THE UN. Attending the largest UN Youth Summit in New York, USA was a transformative experience, and it reinforced a profound truth: "When we help others, we discover the best in ourselves," he said in another post.

Peter acquires a master's degree in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peter Bawuah inspired many people online after he shared a story of how he was able to secure funding for his first and second degrees after failing his WASSCE.

Peter Bawuah, in a TikTok video, said after woefully failing his WASSCE he became the mockery of his mate, but he channelled his frustration to resitting the exam, which he passed.

This resulted in him securing scholarships in Ghana, the US and Canada for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh