A video of a waste collector subtlely mocking job seekers and unemployed graduates has surfaced on social media

In a video posted on TikTok by Kwadwo Sheldon, a YouTube content creator, the waste collect urged job seekers to ensure their CVs do not get dumped in his truck

The video has attracted reactions from some Ghanaians on X, generating conversations about the lack of jobs in the country

An inscription on the truck of a waste collector has got tongues wagging on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X (formerly Twitter), the unidentified waste collector had asked job seekers to ensure their CVs do not end up in his truck.

A waste collector mocks job seekers and unemployed graduates in Ghana with inscriptions on his truck Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon/X & UGC

This was considered by many online as a bold move to ridicule unemployed graduates in Ghana, who are struggling to secure jobs after school.

"Don't let your CV end up here," the waste collector inscribed on his truck.

The unemployment situation in Ghana is getting worse by the day despite efforts by the government to create jobs for the teeming youth in the country.

The country's unemployment rate currently stands at 14.7 per cent according to the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey report for quarter three by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Without an end in sight regarding the unemployment situation in Ghana, many graduates have been rendered unproductive and hopeless, turning them into burdens on their relatives and society

This is, perhaps, what gave the waste collector the impetus to ridicule job seekers, particularly university graduates in the country.

Ghanaians online react

The video of the inscription on the waste collector's truck has since gone viral on X with many Ghanaians reacting to it.

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) posted the video on his page with a few words.

"What man no go see for this country? Now waste truck drivers saf dey drag poor CV holders. Ah well, I’m all for it."

@stnrboy254 also said:

"Useless country sei... No job, u go talk ahh, somebody go dey ask u say; do u knw where I started from???....mmoa sem."

