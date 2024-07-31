A young man, Nii Comey has advised Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the problems in the country to create businesses instead of running away to seek a better life abroad

In a video posted on TikTok, Nii Comey suggested that it was easier to make money in Ghana than abroad due to the many challenges confronting the country

However, a few of the Ghanaian youths who chanced on his video shared their disagreement, with some insisting they would travel out of the country

Ghanaian youth have been advised against running away from their country to overseas in search of greener pastures.

This advice was offered by a young Ghanaian TikTok user identified as Nii Comey.

According to Nii Comey Ghana is the best place on earth to make money due to the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

He argued that amidst the challenges in the country lie abundant opportunities for the youth to make money if only they stayed focused.

Consequently, Nii Comey has asked the youth to stay in Ghana and identify opportunities from the many problems bedevilling the country.

"The best place to make it in life is Ghana and Africa. Not US, not UK, not Canada, not Australia, not China, not and not Germany. Those countries that you are going to, there are no problems" he stated

"Africa and Ghana is where the problems are. So stay in Ghana, stay in Africa, identify any of the problems and solve it. You are going to create a business out of that. So Don't let anybody lie to you that if you want to make it in life, you need to travel abroad, You can make it here in Ghana," he added.

Ghanaian youth online disagree

Despite Nii Comey's advice, which seemed laudable, some Ghanaian youth on came across the video on TikTok disagreed with his assertion.

They argued that if even they identify the opportunities Nii Comey alluded to, there are no measures in place to support them with capital.

@afolabijunior419 said:

"U need capital to make it, many business ideas but no capital."

@niicomey replied:

"There are business you can start without any capital."

@rudy Kay also said:

"LoL am not ready to solve any African problem. I want to go work hard abroad and cm back home to enjoy."

US soldier advises Ghanaians to stay home

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian US Army officer has advised youth in Ghana to desist from selling their properties to move abroad.

Speaking to SVTV Africa, the young army officer stated that it is much easier to make it in Ghana than abroad with the right mindset and capital.

Netizens who came across the interview have commended their fellow countryman for his advice.

