An abroad-based Ghanaian man, Alexander Nsia has advised men to allow their wives to handle their earnings

Speaking to DJ Nyame of SVTV Africa fame, Alexander Nsia said women are better managers of finance than men

His comment attracted mixed reactions from netizens, with women praising him and men raising concerns

A Ghanaian man abroad, Alexander Nsia has ignited a conversation about financial responsibility in marriage, urging men to let their wives manage their salaries and other incomes.

According to Alexander Nsia, women are better managers of money and any man who desires to raise a happy home would put his resources in the care of his wife.

DJ Nyame (left( speaks to Alexander Nsia (right), a Ghanaian man based abroad Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Speaking to the SVTV Africa channel on YouTube, Alexander said he used to be a spendthrift, however, after entrusting his salary to the care of his wife, that problem has been cured.

He said trust and transparency are important ingredients in building a healthy marital home, with mutual support and care for everyone's wellbeing.

"My biggest problem is managing my money, I don't know how to save, I give a lot and so I struggle to keep money. After realising my wife is good at managing money, I decided to make her my secretary, my treasure, and it has helped me a lot. I don't hide anything from her, because she is my wife," he said

Consequently, Alexander Nsia has advised men to demonstrate their love and trust to their wives by allowing them to handle their earnings for the smooth running of the household.

Alexander's opinion attracts a mixed response.

While some netizens, particularly women, praised Alexander Nsia's opinion as refreshing, others, men, raised concerns about the potential implications of such advice.

Below are some of the comments on the video:

@nanaefya291 said:

"How will your wife not treat you well? Tell me?"

@YusifRushbeem also said:

"Auntie Naa case on way oooo."

@ohemaaafriyie0 commented:

"A very wise man. God bless you."

Mario 4 also commented:

"The money will not be yours so note!"

@Alexander Nsiah also commented:

"DJ thank you so much.. I told you, your guys will not learn but we are still moving on."

Source: YEN.com.gh