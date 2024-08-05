A video of the interaction between Dentaa Amoateng and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae has warmed hearts online

Otumfuo and Dentaa had a hearty chat where the King even promised the grant a wish of the famed Ghanaian entrepreneur

Many people who took to the comments section of the video celebrated Otumfuo on his 25-year anniversary as Asanthene

It was a beautiful sight to behold when Ghanaian TV host and entrepreneur, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, paid her respects to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Akwasidae festival in the UK over the weekend.

The festival held in the United Kingdom was part of activities to celebrate the Asantehene's 25th anniversary as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

The video, which is making rounds on social media, shows the adorable moment Dentaa Amoateng, clad in a beautiful Kente cloth, went to pay homage to the Asantehene, who was seated in the state.

Otumfuo's face immediately lit up with a smile as Dentaa Amoateng drew closer. He then remarked that the GUBA CEO had dressed like a queen mother.

Dentaa replied that she was waiting for Otumfuo to give her stool, a request the King also agreed to.

The adorable moment, which highlighted Otumfuo's humility and friendliness, had raked in over 1,300 likes and 40 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate Otumfuo

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his reign as Asantehene.

Otumfuo celebrates primary school teacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo was filled with joy after meeting one of his primary school teachers at a public gathering.

While speaking at the gathering, Otumfuo indicated that he had noticed Rose Asiedu Ampem, who taught him when he was a child.

The renowned King made a point to acknowledge the woman taught him in primary two and said he was overjoyed to see her again.

