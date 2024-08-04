The 25th-anniversary celebration of Outumfuo Osei Tutu II in London came off on August 4

The Asante monarch stormed the London Middle Temple with scores of Ghanaians for the celebration

Videos from the event have garnered significant traction online as fans drooled over Otumfuo and the Asantes

On August 4, Otumfuo Osei Tutu held a special Akwasidae Durbar in the UK, with Ghanaians flooding London's principal streets draped in their beautiful Kente.

The celebration was held in honour of Otumfuo's 25th anniversary as the prestigious king of the Asantes.

Otumfuo in London Photo source: Facebook/TheAsanteNation

Source: Instagram

Chiefs and guests in London pay their respects to Otumfuo

The special Akwasidae in London was attended by scores of high-profiled Ghanaians, including former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

The former president joined Otumfuo and Ghana's high commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah, to receive special guests at the durbar.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Zoro, a Ghanaian businessman in the UK who recently became a chief, led an entourage of chiefs to pay their respects to Otumfuo.

Lady Dentaa Amoateng, MBE, President and CEO of GUBA Enterprise, who was present at the event, told the Mirror, that,

"This event is a testament to the strong ties between the Ghanaian diaspora and our heritage. It is a privilege to celebrate such a monumental occasion and to honour a leader who has made significant contributions to our culture and community."

Ghanaians react to Akwasidae in London

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Otumfuo's Akwasidae in London.

@onlygod_faith said:

I dare my Ga people or Volta to try this 😅😅😅😅

@Theo_Sweet_T noted:

Admin please can I get an arrival picture of the king. Just like you did with the coronation of King Charles

@Henny181608 shared:

Dormaahene can’t even do this at Burkina Faso

@justricki4u added:

The king and prince of DUBAI is not even making noise outside . Why are they disturbing people . Tell otumfour to come and develop his kingdom (if he is a king ) first before stepping out to male unnecessary noise on foreign soil

Otumfuo dines with Kufuor in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had been spotted at a private dinner at the Athenaeum Pall Mall, London.

Ghana's former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, and H. E. Papa Owusu Ankomah, Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, joined the king.

Source: YEN.com.gh