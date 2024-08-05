A video of the coronation of Kojo Yankson, a journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited, has surfaced online

Kojo Yankson has been enstooled as the Safohen of Brofomba No. 5 in the Central Central Region of Ghana

He took to social media to express his profound gratitude to all the people who made this possible

Renowned broadcaster with the Multimedia Media Group Limited, Kojo Yankson, has been enstooled sub-chief in the Central Region.

Kojo Yankson has been honoured with the title Safohen of Brofomba No. 5.

In an X post, he shared photos and videos of his coronation, which was attended by local dignitaries, traditional rulers, and residents.

Ghanaian broadcaster Kojo Yankson has been enstooled as a sub-chief.

As Safohen, Kojo Yankson, like other traditional rulers in the area, is entrusted with safeguarding the town's customs and traditions.

Delighted over the achievement, Kojo Yankson to his X page to thank the people of Brofomba No.5 for the honour.

Congratulations pour in for Kojo Yankson

Netizens who saw videos of Kojo Yankson's coronation were delighted and proud of him. They took to the comment section to extend their heartfelt congratulations.

@Fentuo_ wrote:

"Congratulations."

@jo_kwey wrote:

"Eii so now Asaase Yaa Dey take fanta."

@RomeoBronx1 wrote:

"Nana guyguy, Nana a wohye specs."

@char_osei wrote:

"Congratulations Kojo. Onwards and upwards."

@sktettey wrote:

"Congratulations Bro. God richly bless you!"

@KingHec14036479 wrote:

"Congratulations. I miss Cape. Nice and friendly people. I miss Kotokuraba which was close to my school."

@dafaridjan wrote:

"Charlie your gods be dee-bee paaa ooo. Them dey prefer Fanta to apio."

@AchalikaJ wrote:

"Big congratulations Nana kojo the morning man. But we hope we'll still be hearing your voice on the #joySMS cause my mornings are always fine with you."

@IamIsmailgh wrote:

"Congratulations sir."

@phatjoe_eirich wrote:

"As you chop Chief, will you still grant us the opportunity to hear your voice on the #JoySMS on @Joy997FM. Congratulations."

@taylordanash wrote:

"Congratulations on your enstoolement. May God grant you good health, peace, joy and above all for the grace of God to abide with you always."

Asantewaa enstooled Queen Mother

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had been enstooled as Queen Mother.

On July 27, 2024, the Ghana Tourism Ambassador was enstooled as Nkosouhemaa (Queen Mother of Development) of Breman Essiam, Central Region.

Netizens who saw the post about Afua Asantewaa's achievement were impressed and took to the comments section to hail her over the enstoolment.

