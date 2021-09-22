Well-known Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has recently shared that veteran actors need to be paid by the government

LilWin's reason was that past actors spent their whole life entertaining Ghanaians, and they need to be recognized and celebrated for that

Kwadwo also claimed that actors are one of the reasons Ghana has experienced no wars

Sensational Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has asked the government of Ghana to consider putting the country's veteran actors on a pay role.

In a recent publication by GhanaWeb, the celebrated actor said his retired colleagues have paid their dues in the industry and they need to be recognised for that.

According to the young man, veteran actors entertained Ghanaians for years, and they need to be celebrated while alive.

" Ghanaians, this is the time you need to celebrate us. The words of encouragement must be told us now, Lilwin said according to GhanaWeb"

Kwadwo Nkansah also claimed celebrities are part of the reasons Ghana is peaceful.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has complained that Ghana has become so hard.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he made that statement in the Akan language and gestured with his hand that the hardship has become overwhelming.

He is seen speaking with a man he met at a beans and gari joint. Perhaps, this was the answer he had when they asked why he had come to the ‘Gob3’ joint.

Usually, it is known that people who are broke or on low resources are those that eat this food because it is cheap and affordable.

The actor thus joined the queue to wait for his turn after which he bought a pack-full of the boiled beans with fried plantain and one boiled egg. He is also heard telling the beans seller to make it hard by means of adding more gari.

Lil Win is then seen eating his food while making fun of his fans. Lil Win’s video has triggered massive responses with the majority of fans commenting with laughter emojis.

