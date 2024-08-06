The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has arrived from the UK after his engagements at the British Museum, among others

A photo shared on X shows the revered traditional leader dressed in a suit, descending from an aeroplane

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has returned from the UK after spending almost a month there. The Asantehene embarked on a visit to participate in important engagements and continue celebrating his 25th anniversary.

However, a photo shared on the X page of the Asante Nation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, shows the revered traditional leader descending from a plane in a lovely suit.

Otumfuo is descending from the plane after arriving in Ghana from the UK.

Source: Twitter

Asantehene delivers a lecture at the British Museum

Among other things, the Asantehene delivered a powerful lecture at the British Museum. The lecture was delivered in London on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Speaking on the theme Asante Culture and Heritage: Past and Present, the Asante King thanked the UK for returning the kingdom's looted artefacts, which had been lost during the 19th-century conflict between the British and the Asante people.

See the post below:

Otumfuo meets King Charles

Also, Otumfuo spent time with good friends and dignitaries from Ghana and the UK, including King Charles. He had dinner with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, and others.

Akwasidae festival celebrated in UK

His visit climaxed with the Akwasidae festival, which was held on Sunday, August 4, 2024. At this festival, he introduced Europe to the rich Ghanaian culture.

See the post below:

Netizens welcome Asantehene

Netizens who saw the post about the Asantehene's return took to the comment section to express their views.

@OmensGh1 wrote:

"Welcome back Otumfuo Nyame kese3."

@zJwawDrego wrote:

"Appiah Stadium was definitely there to welcome Nana."

@nanantipapabi wrote:

"Y3wura ne Santehene Sei Tutu Ababio, mede madwene, maho)den ne mekra nyinaa som de3 )te sikadwaso). Piawwwwwwww."

@DeShyPolitician wrote:

"Did he land in kumasi straight or Accra."

@Sarkodiebalaw wrote:

"Welcome home our KING."

Asantehene recounts how his royal identity was hidden

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II speaking about his upbringing has gone viral.

The king said his uncle, King Agyeman Prempeh II, ensured his royalty identity was kept a top secret.

Many people who commented on the video congratulated Otumfuo on his 25th anniversary as Asantehene.

Source: YEN.com.gh