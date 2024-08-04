The Ashanti community in UK will mark their grand Akwasidae festival with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene through the social media handles of Opemsuo Radio announced that the UK edition of Akwasidae comes off on August 4, 2024

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has announced the commeration of the Akwasidae festival in the UK.

The revered traditional leader will lead his people and the entire Ghanaian community in the UK to mark the special edition of the festival on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the Middle Temple Hall on the Middle Temple lane in London.

The Asantehene is leading the Ghanaian community in UK to mark the Akwasidae festival. Image source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

Taking to social media to make the big announcement, the official X account of @Opemsuo Radio, extended an invitation to all to join in the celebration.

"Join the celebration of Ashanti Heritage in the United Kingdom," the tweet said.

Asantehene visits UK to deliver a lecture

The Asantehene has been in the UK for a while. He journeyed early July to deliver a speech at the British Museum. He has since remained in the UK, addressing one or two matters.

Earlier, he marked the Awukudae festival in a unique way in the UK, inviting dignataries like former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Papa Owusu Ankomah, among others.

This year's Akwasidae festival also promises to be unique as it's being commemorated in the UK.

See the post below:

Netizens delights as Akwasidae comes off in UK

Netizens who saw the post were impressed by Otumfuo's efforts to take Ghana's culture to the UK. They took to the comment section to comment on the matter.

@KKY230 wrote:

"Good one Opemso."

@Akuraseboger wrote:

"Yɛ yɛ dɔm."

@GGogeep28751 wrote:

"Ne f3."

Otumfuo rejoices as he meets his teacher

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene proudly acknowledged one of his teachers who taught him in primary school during his birthday.

Thanksgiving service Otumfuo who could not conceal his pride after seeing her again said Mrs Rose Asiedu Ampem taught him in primary two.

Netizens who saw the post were filled with emotions as they were to Otumfuo for acknowledging the old woman's role in his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh