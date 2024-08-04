Akwasidae UK Edition: Otumfuo Takes Ghanaian Festival To London, Peeps Delight: "Yɛ Yɛ Dɔm"
- The Ashanti community in UK will mark their grand Akwasidae festival with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
- The Asantehene through the social media handles of Opemsuo Radio announced that the UK edition of Akwasidae comes off on August 4, 2024
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has announced the commeration of the Akwasidae festival in the UK.
The revered traditional leader will lead his people and the entire Ghanaian community in the UK to mark the special edition of the festival on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at the Middle Temple Hall on the Middle Temple lane in London.
Taking to social media to make the big announcement, the official X account of @Opemsuo Radio, extended an invitation to all to join in the celebration.
"Join the celebration of Ashanti Heritage in the United Kingdom," the tweet said.
Asantehene visits UK to deliver a lecture
The Asantehene has been in the UK for a while. He journeyed early July to deliver a speech at the British Museum. He has since remained in the UK, addressing one or two matters.
Earlier, he marked the Awukudae festival in a unique way in the UK, inviting dignataries like former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Papa Owusu Ankomah, among others.
This year's Akwasidae festival also promises to be unique as it's being commemorated in the UK.
See the post below:
Netizens delights as Akwasidae comes off in UK
Netizens who saw the post were impressed by Otumfuo's efforts to take Ghana's culture to the UK. They took to the comment section to comment on the matter.
@KKY230 wrote:
"Good one Opemso."
@Akuraseboger wrote:
"Yɛ yɛ dɔm."
@GGogeep28751 wrote:
"Ne f3."
