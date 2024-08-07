An enterprising Ghanaian man, Konokey Michael, has conducted a test run for his latest innovation

He invented a mechanised mini canoe, which looks like a ship, to collect waste on river bodies

This innovation could fit into goals of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

As part of efforts to promote a sustainable environment, Konokey Michael has come up with an innovative idea to purify and make the water bodies in Ghana clean.

The enterprising Ghanaian has invented a mechanised mini water canoe for collecting waste on the rivers and water bodies in Ghana.

Michael Konokey, Ghanaian conducts a test run for a waste collection canoe he invented. Photo credit: @xghana_/X.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Konokey Michael was seen with the help of his friends, carrying what looked like a small ship into a river for a test run.

Powered by a battery, the waste collection ship panned the river on which it was placed.

Although the mini water canoe was not captured collecting rubbish from the river, the caption accompanying the video posted on X by @xghana_ suggested that it did.

A little boy was spotted in the video operating the machine with a remote while Konokey Michael observed the test run for his innovative idea.

Michael's invention fits the SDGs

The Ghanaian man's invention may fit into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations (UN).

For instance, the SDG's Goal 6 talks about the need to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, while Goal 13 calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Goal 14 also urges member nations of the UN to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

Michael's innovation could also provide a solution for Ghana to purify its water bodies, which have been polluted as a result of illegal mining popularly referred to as Galamsey.

Ghanaian prodigy builds excavator

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a brilliant student of the Methodist Technical Institute in Kumasi has built an excavator.

The prodigy, Solomon, reportedly used local materials to build the machine, which was captured in a social media video.

Solomon demonstrated how the excavator works during a test run, with many social media users impressed with his idea.

