A video of a young Ghanaian lady lamenting about National Service placement has got people talking online

This comes after she was refused the chance to do her national service at the agency she was posted to

Many people who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the lady

A young Ghanaian lady could not hide her sorrow after her desire to commence her national service suffered a setback.

Sharing her frustration, the young lady @roseroyal666 took to TikTok, where she posted a photo of herself and made it known via the caption that she had been turned away by the company she was posted to for her service.

Young Ghanaian lady laments after company rejects her for NSS. Photo credit: @roseroyal666/TikTok

The young lady said she was turned away despite submitting her appointment letter for endorsement almost one month ago.

She was convinced that she was turned away from the company for her NSS because she did not know any prominent or influential people.

"I was rejected by the company that I was posted to for my national service after a month of submitting my appointment letter. I now believe the statement is whom you know."

"If I need protocol to do my national service then I wonder if I will get a ob because knows me".

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 200 likes and 20 o

Ghanaians react to the lady's NSS concern

Social media users who reacted to the video have advised the young lady to seek reposting. Others have also shared their experiences on NSS posting.

BobYawson commented:

"Where do you want do it .which region are you ?link up."

Shaako ike indicated:

"So sad but interestingly thus the order of the day."

kyerewaa25 added:

"You will be fine trust me."

BISHOP wrote:

"Where do you want to do it I can be someone you know."

Derrick added:

"Have you gotten a place now? If no dm me."

King Swiss added:

"Sweetheart God knows best for you okay, just kept hopes alive"

Source: YEN.com.gh