Bawa Yussif, initially sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing and insulting a judge, was released and then re-imprisoned for another offence

Upon his final release, he received financial assistance from Crime Check TV Ghana so he can start life

The ex-convict expressed gratitude to all donors for supporting his transition back to his business before he was jailed

Bawa Yussif, a prisoner who was in the news for insulting a judge after he was sentenced for stealing, has finally left prison.

Even though he was initially sentenced to five years imprisonment, the judge added two years because Bawa Yussif had said some unprintable things to him.

He was released after serving his term, but Bawa Yussif returned to prison after failing to pay the customer from whom he had bought rice.

According to Bawa Yussif, even before he could sell the rice he had bought, his house was gutted by fire, making it impossible for him to pay his supplier as promised.

In a video shared by Crime Check TV Ghana, Bawa Yussif wore a white kaftan and looked happy to be returning home from prison.

He said that he was going to work and make a living selling rice, just as he had before he went to jail.

Through the Crime Check Foundation, Bawa Yussif received money to start life outside prison.

He expressed his gratitude to donors and all who helped him while he was in jail.

Netizens wish prison well upon his release

@helenapanford361 said:

"We thank God for ur release. Go and sin no more"

@bettyjohnson1963 wrote:

"I'm glad these prisoners always says they've learned from their mistakes.I pray they live a good life as they say in the interview"

@FirstRumors24Lane said:

"God bless everyone who donated to Bawa"

@reginakzuta4241 wrote:

"Life is not easy ooo hmmmm"

