An American journalist named after a city in Ghana has shared why her mother decided to give her that name

Kumasi Aaron said although she initially disliked her name due to mispronunciations, she embraced it

Several Ghanaian netizens commented on social media to celebrate Kumasi and her mother for the name choice

An American journalist has explained why she was named after one of Ghana's vibrant and culturally rich cities.

The journalist, Kumasi Aaron, said her mother chose the name after she saw the city's name in a book she read.

Kumasi Aaron is named after the Ghanaian city thanks to a book her mother read. Photo credit: @kumasiabc7

“I'm named after the city of Kumasi in the West African country of Ghana. No, I'm not from there. My mother happened to see it in a book, liked it, and decided that would be a great name for her daughter. She just liked everything about the city and its People.”

According to Kumasi Aaron, her father planned to name her Clarissa, but her mother's decision stood. Her dad, however, got to name her brothers Joe and John.

She added that she did not like her name during elementary school because teachers could not pronounce it.

"I love my name now. But in elementary school, when teachers could barely pronounce it, not so much!"

Kumasi Aaron is an American journalist and news anchor with WJXT Channel 4, a local television station in Jacksonville, Florida. She joined them from ABC News.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on American lady's name

Several people who watched Kumasi mention her name in a video shared on @asante_nation reacted to the footage. YEN.com.gh has collated some of their comments.

OheneNnana Osei-Tutu said:

"Wooow,,,,Am so proud of my self for being an Asante and a kumerican. Long live Asanteman .💛🖤💚"

Ebenezer Osei wrote:

"Interesting!!! Infact Ashantis are blessed😻 💛"

Abubakar Lawal said:

"There was a former IGP in Nigeria his name is Alhaji Ibrahim Kumasi. The whole family have Kumasi as their family name. They happened to be grandchildren and great grandchildren of a former Sarkin Zongo of Kumasi, called Mallam Sallau who reined around 1920s and deposed in the 30s"

Akosua Agyeiwaa-Osei wrote:

"The American singer ‘Ashanti’ was also named after Ashanti tribe."

Dacosta Opoku Agyemang said:

"The name has made her to excel"

