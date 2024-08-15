A video of a Ghanaian woman working as a labourer to cater for her baby has stirred emotions on social media

The single mother explained through captions in her videos that she was doing the work for her daughter's future

Netizens who chanced on the video seemed touched by the mother, with many encouraging and wishing her well

A single mother has taken on the gruelling task of working as a labourer at construction sites.

In an inspiring act of maternal devotion, the woman, identified as Adorable Baby on TikTok, defied the physical demands of construction jobs to work for her daughter's wellbeing.

Adorable Baby, a single mother, works as a construction labourer to fend for her daughter. Photo credit: @adorable.baby30/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Adorable Baby was spotted at different construction sites performing manual labour to earn a living.

One of the videos captured the single mother carrying a load of cement mortar for construction in a job known in Ghanaian parlance as a kponkpor.

Another video shared on her TikTok page had Adorable Baby pulling sand in a wheelbarrow as well as carrying blocks for the masons on a project.

"This is what I do to take good care of my daughter and I," she used as the common refrain in her TikTok video captions.

The determination in her face and her effort show a commitment to building communities and also giving her daughter the best possible foundation.

Netizens touched by Adorable Baby's effort

Adorable Baby's video touched some netizens' hearts as they thronged the comments section upon seeing the video.

While some wished her well, others also asked her to chat with them privately, probably so they could help too.

@Livingstone_kkf wrote:

"May God bless your hustle."

@Nkosuohemaajd3d33wa also said:

"Our God will never put us to shame."

@Richard Banoebuuri also wrote:

"oh, waaoh! is it possible we can connect?"

@Accra Eagle Soccer Academy commented:

"can we chat privately."

Source: YEN.com.gh