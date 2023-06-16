The General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah, would have to take permission from her little nephew, Kuku, if she wants to have a boyfriend.

In the video, Kuku told Nana Aba that the man would be sorry if both of them fail to get permission from him.

The video, which was shared on Nana Aba Anamoah’s social media pages, shows a serious-looking boy who meant every word he was saying.

Kuku said he would make the life of any man unbearable if they don't inform him Photo credit: @thenanaaba

Kuku, also called Ancestor by some social media users, said Nana Aba needs his blessings because she is incomplete with him.

He added that whoever Nana Aba dates cannot live in her house but rather find his own place.

When the popular media personality told Kuku that she had a boyfriend, the boy said the relationship would not survive.

“He stands no chance with you. You have to break up. The relationship is not going anywhere. It’s a shame he does not have his own house. A man must have his own house for a woman to come live with him. I am going to make you break up. I will figure it out and he will be very sorry.”

Reactions to Nana Aba’s post

Several people on Twitter have been commenting on the post. Some agree that Kuku is an ancestor, while others think he must be taken seriously.

Read some comments below:

@arabakoomson said:

Did he just say the relationship is not going anywhere? How old is this kid again?

@efya_bash commented:

Dr Kwame Nkrumah is that you speaking through Kuku

@abena__pacey said:

Definitely Nana Aba’s ex from her previous life True love Awnn❤️❤️

@nhyierabah commented:

But you Aunty Nana Aba mpo I don’t understand you ooo your grandfather is telling you something and you said you are going to ask your mother Oluman Kuku is telling you a man should get a house before love aaa wose says who? Eeeiii

@frankitah said:

He's going to figure it out and he'll be very sorry herh this gentleman isn't little as we think o because eiiiii

@kwanpagh commented:

There you have it! .... right there! ... proof that reincarnation is 'almost' real.

@_ayeley__said:

At this point Kuku is in love with his Aunty…No one can tell me nothing….Eeii

