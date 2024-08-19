The CEO of Crystal Galaxy Group has rubbished concerns by people urging him to expand infrastructure on his school campus

In a video, Dr Isaac Ankomah said he decided not to build massive infrastructure on his campus, saying that was not a priority

The college CEO also opened up on the benefits of setting up his school, during an inspirational interview with blogger Zionfelix

The CEO of Crystal Galaxy Group of Companies has inspired many people after a video of him talking about his businesses surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Zionfelix Entertainment News, Dr Isaac Ankoman, who was speaking on the sideline of an event, disclosed that his business was experiencing growth.

Blogger Zionfelix talks to the CEO of Crystal Group, Dr Isaac Ankomah, about his business. Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

He remarked that claims that he should endeavour to get more facilities and expand the school do not bother him.

Dr Ankomah, in delving into details, disclosed that the emphasis is not building substantial structural edifices.

Quizzed on whether running a school generates profit, he responded in the affirmative and remarked that, on average, he could make GH¢3.5 million from the school fees received from students.

"On average, I get 600 students; some of the students pay GH¢9700, so even if you half it, it is 3.5 million cedis or 35 billion cedis old cedis; what I am using it for, I am not the one teaching. Teachers are there teaching, I am just sitting there, making my calls, and the money is coming simple."

When writing the report, the video raked in over 1,000 likes and 170 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the CEO of Galaxy Group

Netizens who took the video's comments section took inspiration from the disclosure Dr Issac Ankomah made about his business.

Agyei Poku Samuel reacted:

"People are really making money and here we are fighting over number of views, what a useless life I'm in.:"

Eric L Tetteh reacted:

"This man is so sharp, his dad used to own the best books shop in Tema comm 1 called Obrapa .. chemu guy man .He is my childhood friend."

Boadi Nyansaboakwa Martinson reacted:

"Hope the teachers are receiving better remuneration."

Afia Asantewaa named Crystal Galaxy brand ambassador

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa was unveiled as Crystal Galaxy College's brand ambassador.

The school's authorities gave Afua Asantewaa a royal welcome as adowa dancers ushered her into the premises for the ceremony.

In a brief speech at the ceremony, the Guinness World Records star expressed her excitement about being the school's new face.

