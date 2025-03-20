A video of a white man hawking bottled water in traffic has gone viral on social media, sparking a flurry of reactions

A video of a white man hawking bottled water in traffic has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

In the said video, the white man was spotted on the busy road, moving from one car to another, selling bottled water.

A white man hawks bottled water in traffic after moving to Ghana. Photo credit: @chefyusufmusah/TikTok.

The man reportedly took to hawking on the street after relocating to Ghana a couple of months ago to explore the country.

This was after the white man spotted a young lady hawking bottled water in traffic and decided to get down from his car to try it.

Consequently, he approached the lady and requested her help in selling the water.

A Ghanaian lady guides the white man through the process of hawking on the street. Photo credit: @chefyusufmusah/TikTok.

As he moved around with the pan containing the bottled water and called out to passing motorists, the young lady followed him to ensure everything went smoothly.

The white man, whose name has yet to be identified, was seen confidently selling water to drivers and pedestrians, blending seamlessly into the local culture.

Many of the locals who were also hawking by the busy roadside seemed impressed and expressed admiration for the white man.

The young lady seemed excited as the white man made her by selling all bottled water.

Below is the video of the white man hawking bottled water in traffic.

Ghanaians react to the white man's video

Some Ghanaians on social media who came across the white man thronged the comment section to share their varied views.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the comments in reaction to the video below:

@Nana Yaa Empress said:

"Imagine having a man like this in your life hope it’s not a camera he’s acting nice ooo."

@ALLIMALL also said:

"Every Ghanaian must thank God because Ghana is gradually becoming heaven on earth."

@Showboy_Lm commented:

"Trust me if this white man sells water in traffic like this he will never return home with a single sachet of water."

@Favour kafui also commented:

"Wow, your destiny helper has located you, my sister."

@Tumiwura Yaw wrote:

"Ghana is a country blessed but its citizens do not see it.|"

