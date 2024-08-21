Ghanaian Boy Demands Congratulations From Friends After Building His First House
- A young Ghanaian boy has shared a video on social media of the house he has built for himself
- The unidentified boy gave an inside view of his house, which had a nice interior design and decor
- He also complained about the lack of congratulations from his friends despite his personal success
A young Ghanaian boy has taken to social media to share his latest achievement of acquiring a property.
The boy, identified on TikTok as @bleybetway, announced that he had built his first house as a thriving young hustler.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, who looked ecstatic, bemoaned the lack of congratulations from his online community and friends.
He said if he had used the money for the house to purchase a car, his mobile phone and social media handles would have been buzzing with congratulatory messages.
"I didn't buy a car when I made money; I rather build a house, but they won't congratulate me. I didn't use the money to buy a car, I built a house so they wouldn't congratulate me. When you buy a car, they congratulate you, but when you build, they don't congratulate you," he said.
In a video captioned 'No congratulations', the boy gave his TikTok followers an inside tour of his beautiful house, which was furnished with modern decor and furniture.
Netizens congratulate the young boy
The comment section of the young boy's video was flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens.
@Lady~Zel said:
"First time coming across ya page. Congrats and more win wai."
Angel Anael also said:
"Congrat sweetheart next year by this time I reach here."
@Ck wrote:
"Big congratulations to myself for ur vision you have plan's for your future."
@Nana Poku also wrote:
"This is higher than congratulations bruv."
Man builds bungalow
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man was praised on social media for building a bungalow.
The man, in a video shared on TikTok, showed the entire process of the building, from start to finish.
He stated that the roofing of the house cost him GH¢10,000, with many netizens impressed with him.
