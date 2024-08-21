A Ghanaian teacher in Vietnam hosted a Jollof party for his students after teaching them about nutrition

It was the first time the students tried Jollof, and the video showed that they thoroughly enjoyed the meal

The Ghanaian teacher was pleased to have created a lasting memory for his grade eight students

A Ghanaian teacher in Vietnam organised a Jollof party for his students after he taught them about food nutrients and a balanced diet.

According to the Ghanaian teacher, this was the first time his students had eaten Jollof, and they enjoyed it.

Ghanaian teacher in Vietnam hosts Jollof party for his students. Photo credit: @1achabu

In a video he shared on TikTok, @achabu said he used Jollof as an example of a nutritious meal when he was teaching and then asked to taste the dish.

“I introduced Jollof, and all my students were happy. Everybody wanted to taste Ghana Jollof, so I promised them a jollof party.

Even though the teacher was sceptical about how the Jollof party would go, the video showed that the children enjoyed the food.

Some ate and dished a second time while others packed some food to take home.

The teacher was happy he had left an indelible memory in the children’s lives.

“Now, this is part of the children's life. If they hear jollof anywhere, they will always mention that their science teacher made them eat jollof for the first time when they were in grade eight.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Ghanaian for serving Jollof in Vietnam

Several people who commented praised @achabu for introducing Ghana Jollof to his students. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Sir.Swanzy said:

"The boy trying takeaway would be a Ga boy waaa🤣🤣🤣"

Akwasi Asamoah wrote:

"Jack u force waaaa..elef Gari soaking den dem go understand hustle 😆😆😆😆"

Nsroma wrote:

"Ei! So we Dey Vietnam too 🔥🔥. Ya man. 😂😂"

Reuben Mclord said:

"the following day, tough will see their parents at your doorstep demanding for recipe 😁"

Kwabena Antwi-Boasia wrote:

"proper selling of Ghana. them for make you tourism ambassador"

LESLIE💜⭐️♉️ said:

"ebi the take away guy I dey feel😂😂🥰"

Farida Shantell 💎wrote:

"Ghana jollof to whole wiase 💯💯💯🥰🥰🥰"

