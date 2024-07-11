Ghana Jollof, a meal enjoyed by many Ghanaians and foreign nationals alike, has gone international

The Ghanaian meal found itself on a list of dishes being served at a popular food court in the US

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and reignited the debate on which Jollof tastes better between Ghana and Nigerian Jollof

Ghanaian Jollof rice has made its grand debut in the US, as a popular food court has added the beloved West African dish to its menu.

Jollof rice is a staple in some West African countries, enjoyed by many. It is known for its vibrant flavours and rich taste.

Although it comes in the same form, different countries have unique ways of making the dish.

The dish, made with rice, tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices, has sparked a friendly rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria over who makes the best version.

With its addition to the menu of one of the busiest food courts in the US, Ghana Jollof seems to be taking the lead in the longstanding debate about which of the two is better, Ghana or Nigeria Jollof.

Netizens react to Ghana Jollof in US

Ghanaians who saw the video were impressed and celebrated the development on social media. Many claimed it was a win over Nigeria for Ghanaians.

@blessmanbuzz wrote:

"This post will wound the Nigerians."

@ScholarChefD wrote:

"Do Ghanaians eat egusi soup?"

@TettehE81778326 wrote:

"America mpo see how dem dey full pack. Whiles the living legends will hand over an empty pack of food to you. Hmmm."

