A video of a woman's reaction after she was asked what meal she could prepare with GH¢50 has surfaced online

The market woman said that given that amount of money, she would be able to prepare some fufu with light soup

She also rubbished the assertion that preparing fufu with soup would mean spending more money on ingredients

Ohenewa, an elderly Ghanaian woman, has got people talking after she stated that GH¢50 would be sufficient for her to prepare fufu with light soup.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Top Light Production, the woman who sells tomatoes made this known after being asked what meal she could cook with that amount of money.

Touching on the things she would need, the woman who seemed confident first explained that she would buy fish worth GH¢10.

She added that she would then use the remainder of the money for other items, such as cassava, plantain, and vegetables, that would enable her to prepare the food.

Preparing fufu with soup is not costly

Ohenewa also dispelled the notion by people questioning whether GH¢50 would be enough to prepare fufu with soup.

She explained it was not the amount that would determine if the meal would be sumptuous but how it was prepared.

"We have people who are well-trained and as a woman, you should be able to do it. Some people can spend a lot of money preparing that meal, but it would still not be palatable. With GH¢50, you cook for five people," she said with confidence.

The answer surprised the interviewer, who then commended the woman for enlightening his audience about cooking.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 170 views and five comments.

Lady eats fufu with a fork

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young lady was the centre of attention after she walked into a restaurant with her friends to eat.

This comes after she ordered fufu with soup and all sorts of proteins and unlike her friends, proceeded to use a fork and knife.

She explained in the clip that she had decided not to use her hand to eat the food because she did not want to dirty her nails.

