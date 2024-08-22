A video of an American woman eating Ghanaian fufu and light soup with her long fingernails has surfaced on social media

The video captured the woman struggling to eat the food the Ghanaian way with her hands

Ghanaians online who chanced on the video trooped the comment section to express their views

An American woman's attempt to eat fufu, a popular Western African dish, with her hands has sparked reactions online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified woman was spotted with a bowl of Ghanaian fufu and light soup at a local eatery.

An American woman on vacation in Ghana struggles to aat Ghanaian fufu and light soup with long fingernails. Photo credit: @realg4boyzicebaby/TikTok.

While attempting to enjoy her meal the traditional way with her hands, the American lady struggled to dip and fetch the food with her long, manicured fingernails.

Sporting lemon-green hair, the lady, in Ghana for vacation, tried hard to enjoyed her fufu and light soup meal with assorted proteins.

The caption accompanying the video shared on TikTok by @ealg4boyzicebaby indicated that it was her first time enjoying the meal, but the lady said in some portion of the video that it was her second.

When asked if she liked the food, the American woman rated it nine out of ten, adding that she had yet to taste the meat, which may have shot up her rating.

Ghanaians react to the American woman's video

Ghanaians online who came across the American woman's video thronged the comment section to react.

@BABY BEAST said

"African food is the best fufu and egusi, G4 For life."

@FlexGermain Online also said:

"Please we don’t chew fufu, we swallow."

@Nana Quophi commented:

"Exactly , we don’t chew it but swallow it instead."

@Ms_Truth_Seeker also commented:

"I eat my fufu only with a spoon albeit I'm originally from Ghana. I can scoop up more soup that way."

