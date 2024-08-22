American Woman Struggles To Eat Ghanaian Fufu And Light Soup With Long Fingernails
- A video of an American woman eating Ghanaian fufu and light soup with her long fingernails has surfaced on social media
- The video captured the woman struggling to eat the food the Ghanaian way with her hands
- Ghanaians online who chanced on the video trooped the comment section to express their views
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
An American woman's attempt to eat fufu, a popular Western African dish, with her hands has sparked reactions online.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified woman was spotted with a bowl of Ghanaian fufu and light soup at a local eatery.
While attempting to enjoy her meal the traditional way with her hands, the American lady struggled to dip and fetch the food with her long, manicured fingernails.
Sporting lemon-green hair, the lady, in Ghana for vacation, tried hard to enjoyed her fufu and light soup meal with assorted proteins.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
The caption accompanying the video shared on TikTok by @ealg4boyzicebaby indicated that it was her first time enjoying the meal, but the lady said in some portion of the video that it was her second.
When asked if she liked the food, the American woman rated it nine out of ten, adding that she had yet to taste the meat, which may have shot up her rating.
Ghanaians react to the American woman's video
Ghanaians online who came across the American woman's video thronged the comment section to react.
@BABY BEAST said
"African food is the best fufu and egusi, G4 For life."
@FlexGermain Online also said:
"Please we don’t chew fufu, we swallow."
@Nana Quophi commented:
"Exactly , we don’t chew it but swallow it instead."
@Ms_Truth_Seeker also commented:
"I eat my fufu only with a spoon albeit I'm originally from Ghana. I can scoop up more soup that way."
American woman tries gari and beans
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an American woman tried a popular Ghanaian street food, gari and beans.
In a video, the woman was captured at a local food joint ordering gari and beans with her friend plantain, an egg, and avocado.
The woman finished the entire bowl of food and gulped a sachet of chilled water to top it off.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.