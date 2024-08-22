A video of a young man calling out his wife, accusing her of infidelity, has got people talking

Appearing on Auntie Naa's Show, the man accused his wife of cheating on him with her ex

Many people who reacted to the video advised the man to consider moving on with his life

A Ghanaian man has taken to Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV to call out his wife, accusing her of infidelity.

A video, seen by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Aunti Naa TV, a man named Sammy lashed out at his estranged wife for allegedly starting an affair with her former boyfriend, who is a married man.

Delving into detail, the visibly sad man said he got to find out about his wife's infidelity through the ex-boyfriend's wife.

He indicated his marriage began to crumble after he left Techiman and returned to Kumasi.

"She has told me that she is not ready to join me in Kumasi because our marriage is over. She also claims I am not the biological father of our child."

The young man is now asking for his estranged wife to perform the necessary rites that would lead to the dissolution of the marriage if she truly meant what she told him.

He also wants to take a DNA test to verify claims by his wife that he had fathered someone else's child.

Ghanaians react to Sammy's marriage plight

Social media users who took to the video's comments section urged the young man to forget about his wife.

@claudenuamah6884 indicated:

"Very handsome…see how poverty is disgracing him."

@Dr_LAB reacted:

"You're not serious how can you continue to marry this lady. Am even pissed off."

@ariseghanayouth replied:

"Both Dauda and Pat were forced to marry partners they had no feelings for. It’s a very very dangerous thing."

@ariseghanayouth reacted:

"Dear Sammy, you’re not ready for marriage. Who even advise you people to rush into marriage?"

Woman jilts husband in UK

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man in the UK cried out after the woman he sponsored abroad cheated on him.

Eddie, who resides overseas, narrated that he suspected his wife of cheating soon after they both relocated to the UK.

He has now left the house because the lady’s behaviour is causing him to be upset, with the two said to have separated.

